Hovertravel Expands Summer Timetable with Extra Flights Across the Solent

Hovertravel has boosted its summer schedule with additional flights operating until 31st August, providing even more opportunities for customers to cross the Solent swiftly and smoothly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To meet growing demand during the busy summer season, Hovertravel has added new morning and afternoon flights every day of the week, with an expanded weekend service to accommodate the surge in day-trippers, holidaymakers, and local travellers.

Daily Service Additions (7 Days a Week):

From Ryde: 09:45 & 10:45

From Southsea: 10:00 & 11:00

Hovertravel expands timetable

Weekend Extra Departures:

From Ryde: 15:45, 16:45 & 17:45

From Southsea: 16:00, 17:00 & 18:00

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, said:

"The summer period is always a vibrant and dynamic time across the Solent. We see a mix of regular commuters, island residents, and tourists all making the most of the season. Many visitors who travel to the Isle of Wight by car choose to hop on the hovercraft for a day trip to Portsmouth, and locals love the convenience of a fast link between Southsea and Ryde. By increasing our timetable, we’re giving everyone more flexibility and helping make those summer plans a little easier."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can check live availability and plan their journeys using Hovertravel’s interactive timetable, available here: https://hovertravel.co.uk/interactive-timetable/

Whether you're commuting, sightseeing, or simply enjoying a seaside escape, Hovertravel’s extra summer flights ensure there’s always a convenient way to cross the Solent.