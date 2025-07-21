Hovertravel Expands Summer Timetable with Extra Flights Across the Solent
To meet growing demand during the busy summer season, Hovertravel has added new morning and afternoon flights every day of the week, with an expanded weekend service to accommodate the surge in day-trippers, holidaymakers, and local travellers.
Daily Service Additions (7 Days a Week):
- From Ryde: 09:45 & 10:45
- From Southsea: 10:00 & 11:00
Weekend Extra Departures:
- From Ryde: 15:45, 16:45 & 17:45
- From Southsea: 16:00, 17:00 & 18:00
Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, said:
"The summer period is always a vibrant and dynamic time across the Solent. We see a mix of regular commuters, island residents, and tourists all making the most of the season. Many visitors who travel to the Isle of Wight by car choose to hop on the hovercraft for a day trip to Portsmouth, and locals love the convenience of a fast link between Southsea and Ryde. By increasing our timetable, we’re giving everyone more flexibility and helping make those summer plans a little easier."
Customers can check live availability and plan their journeys using Hovertravel’s interactive timetable, available here: https://hovertravel.co.uk/interactive-timetable/
Whether you're commuting, sightseeing, or simply enjoying a seaside escape, Hovertravel’s extra summer flights ensure there’s always a convenient way to cross the Solent.