Hovertravel launches new Afternoon Flyer tickets Just in time for Easter

Hovertravel is making it even easier – and more affordable – to enjoy spontaneous seaside adventures this Easter with the launch of its brand-new Afternoon Flyer tickets. Available from today, this discounted day return fare is perfect for passengers travelling after 1pm, offering great value for those looking to make the most of the longer spring days.

Designed to give both locals and visitors more flexibility, the Afternoon Flyer is ideal for quick trips across the Solent, whether it's a late lunch, an afternoon stroll, or a few extra hours with family and friends.

There are two great value options:

Standard Afternoon Flyer fare – open to all customers with prices at £26.60 for an adult and £11.60 for a child.

– open to all customers with prices at £26.60 for an adult and £11.60 for a child. HoverBlue Afternoon Flyer fare – an exclusive lower rate for HoverBlue cardholders with prices at £20.60 for an adult and £10.60 for a child.

The HoverBlue card is free for residents living in postcode areas PO1 to PO34, and can be easily applied for online. Hovertravel is encouraging everyone in the local communities to take advantage of this offer and enjoy spontaneous day trips without breaking the bank.

Julie Horrocks, Head of Sales & Business Development at Hovertravel, said: "Our Afternoon Flyer tickets give customers a flexible, budget-friendly way to enjoy the Solent hovercraft crossing during the second half of the day. With the shortest journey time of any Solent ferry, it’s perfect for making the most of the Easter holidays and those extra hours of daylight. With the added benefit of HoverBlue discounts for local residents, we’re proud to offer value and convenience to our community."

The Afternoon Flyer must be used for same-day return travel and is available to book online, or at the terminals in Southsea and Ryde.

For full details and to apply for a HoverBlue card, visit the website.