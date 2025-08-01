Hovertravel staff Debut New Uniform

The new clothing has been developed with feedback from the team at every stage, ensuring that the final design meets the needs of those who work in a variety of roles and environments – often outdoors and exposed to all weather conditions.

Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel, said:

“We’re delighted to launch our new uniform, which has been shaped by our team and made to reflect both the professionalism of our service and the day-to-day realities of the job.

Our staff are outside in all types of weather – rain, wind, cold and heat – and their uniform needs to offer reliable protection as well as comfort. It’s also important they are easily recognisable and present a smart, consistent appearance to customers.”

The new uniform includes:

Jackets: Fully waterproof and windproof, the jackets are designed to handle the coastal climate, offering reliable protection from the elements while remaining breathable and comfortable for daily wear.

Fully waterproof and windproof, the jackets are designed to handle the coastal climate, offering reliable protection from the elements while remaining breathable and comfortable for daily wear. Trousers: Cut for both style and function, the trousers offer flexibility and durability, with a professional finish suitable for both terminal and onboard duties.

Cut for both style and function, the trousers offer flexibility and durability, with a professional finish suitable for both terminal and onboard duties. Shirts and Blouses: Made from easy-care, breathable fabrics, these garments provide a crisp and tidy look while being comfortable enough for shifts in varying conditions.

This update ensures Hovertravel’s team is equipped with a uniform that is as dependable and distinctive as the service they provide.

1 . Contributed Hovertravel's new uniform also includes wet weather gear Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Hovertravel's new uniform is smart and practical Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Hovertravel's new uniform includes headwear for the cooler days Photo: Submitted Photo Sales