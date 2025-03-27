The economic minister for Jersey has defended a ferry company scrapping Sunday services to Jersey.

Deputy Kirsten Morel, the Channel island’s Sustainable Economic Development, has responded to DFDS reducing its number of passenger trips. The Danish operator won a long-term contract with Portsmouth International Port to run the route, which they will take over tomorrow (March 28).

Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel has defended the decision to scrap Sunday services between Portsmouth and Jersey, ahead of a new route being operated by DFDS. Pictured: Saga's "Spirit of Discovery" cruise ship at Portsmouth International Port on August 20, 2023. | Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Despite the change, Mr Morel is unconcerned and believes the new operation will be a success. He said: “DFDS are in the very early stages of building what will be reliable and robust operations, and have committed to long-term investment in continuously improving these routes.

“Changes had to be made to the Portsmouth schedule to meet freight requirements for Jersey. Portsmouth residents still have strong links to Jersey by sea, and by air via Southampton, and we look forward to welcoming them to Jersey.”

A DFDS spokesperson previously said minor amendments had to be made to its schedules to standardise departure times to and from Portsmouth for freight ships, and to improve connections with Saint Malo in France. They added: “As a result, there have been adjustments to our sailing times and where possible, these have been kept to within an hour of the original departure time.

Kirsten Morel, Jersey's Minister for Economic Development. | Jersey government

“We are in the process of contacting all affected customers offering them the opportunity to move their booking to another, date free of charge, or offering them a full refund should they choose to cancel. We do not anticipate making regular amendments to our schedules, but our priority is to implement a service that is both reliable and robust, and one which best serves the requirements of the wider community.”

Controversy has surrounded the new service before its launch. A war of words between Brittany/Condor Ferries, the Jersey Government and DFDS overshadowed much of the process. Brittany/Condor Ferries lost the deal to maintain the connection to Jersey, though still overseas trips to Guernsey.

Accusations of favouritism and a failed legal challenge proceeded, with the war of words spilling over. Mr Morel, who was in charge of the bidding process, said there was no preferential treatment during the process and said some of the accusations were part of a “smear campaign”.