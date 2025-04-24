Kids Fly Free with Corsican Places – Book by May 31

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fareham-based travel company Corsican Places is reminding families that its exclusive 'Kids Fly Free' offer ends on May 31.

This limited-time deal applies to villa package holidays between May and October – including the popular May half-term break. With free flights for children and teens, the tour operator presents the perfect opportunity to book a great-value family holiday to Corsica and enjoy some quality family time in the sun.

The offer applies to the following selected flights:

Stansted to Calvi: Departures from May 18th to September 28th – ideal for a *May half term break

Departures from May 18th to September 28th – ideal for a *May half term break Gatwick to Figari: Departures from June 29th and August 24th

For every paying adult (aged 17+), one child aged 2–16 (on return date) flies completely free on these flights when booked as part of a Corsican Places villa package holiday. Whether it's a last-minute half term escape or a long-awaited summer break, Corsica offers families something special: pristine beaches, adventure activities, and charming local culture – all just a two-hour flight from the UK.

Corsican Places offers a carefully curated collection of family-friendly villas across the island, complete with private pools, stunning views, and easy access to beaches and outdoor activities.

Villa packages include:

23kg luggage allowance per person

Car hire

Welcome pack & pool towels

Support from an in-resort representative

One standout option for a truly special escape is L’Ancre Bleue, part of Corsican Places’ Premium Collection. This elegant four-bedroom villa sleeps up to eight and features a private pool, stylish interiors blending antique and contemporary designer furnishings, sun-soaked terraces, and breathtaking panoramic views over the bay and the chic town of St Florent. Perched on a peaceful hillside, it's an ideal base for families seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Seven-night *May half-term packages at L’Ancre Bleue are available from £849pp (based on eight sharing) and include return flights departing 25th May, car hire, pool towels, and a welcome pack.

Book by May 31 to take advantage of this exclusive offer.