The Ocean-class vessel, the newest built for Viking Cruises which entered the fleet in December 2024, arrived at Portsmouth International Port yesterday morning (January 10). Hundreds of holidaymakers were give guided tours of the city, exploring everything Portsmouth has to offer.

“It’s a marvellous ship,” Captain Rune Loekling said, “almost 240 metres long compared to the other ships. We focus on exploration and comfort. Our guests are mainly from the United States, with a few from the UK and Australia. This particular cruise, we have 12 different nations on board and 900 guests. Most of our guests are repeat customers, and have been sailing on other ships in the fleet. They’re excited. We’ve done some modifications in the dining areas and venues on board, but it’’s the same with a few differences.”

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at the port, added: “It’s a beautiful ship, as we have seen walking round. Luxury is evident everywhere. With the growth of the Viking brand, it’s great to see that they’ve evolved the ship over the years, and the fact that this is the first call here in the UK is very special to us. Viking is the perfect fit for the type of brand we’re trying to attract here in Portsmouth.”

Viking Vela is currently on a tour of the British Isles and the Mediterranean, leaving Portsmouth yesterday afternoon. She promises to transport tourists to exotic locations in sumptuous comfort. The 784ft long vessel, which can accommodate up to 998 guests, is complete with with her own winter garden, swimming pool, speciality restaurants, cafes, bars, restaurants, the Nordic Spa, private dining suites, gym, two cinemas, luxury cabins and other amenities.

The News took a tour of the vessel with port officials, to showcase everything she has to offer. Here is a selection of pictures, and a walkthrough of what life is like on board.

