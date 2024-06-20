Police launch appeal following hit and run in Southampton involving taxi and person on Voi e-scooter

The police have launched an appeal following a hit and run involving a taxi and a person on a Voi e-scooter.

Between 11am and 11:30am on Friday, June 14, there was a collision between a silver taxi and a Voi e-scooter on the roundabout between Queensway and Palmerston Road, Southampton. The taxi driver did not remain at the scene and the e-scooter rider, a 36-year-old man from Southampton, suffered a serious ankle injury. The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision, and anyone who can identify the taxi involved. They would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

If you have any information, get in touch with the police by calling 101 with the reference number 44240250298 or report information online. Click here for more information.

