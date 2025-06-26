Portsmouth drivers plug into a scenic summer as top EV-friendly road trips revealed

As EV drivers become increasingly popular across the UK, a new study reveals the top scenic road trips perfect for EV drivers – and residents of Portsmouth are ideally placed to take advantage. According to the latest data from SMMT, 177,487 electric vehicles have already been registered in 2025, with battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models making up 31% of all new car registrations – a clear sign EVs are now part of the mainstream.

With the summer holidays just around the corner, more Brits than ever are planning road trips – and thanks to growing EV infrastructure, it's easier than ever to explore the UK’s stunning coastlines, historic sites, and countryside retreats without range anxiety. A new index by Car Finance 247 reveals the best UK scenic routes for EV drivers based on public charger availability, Trip Advisor reviews, and value-for-money accommodation.

South West 660 revealed as the UK’s most EV-friendly route

Topping the newly published index of the UK’s most EV-friendly road trips is the South West 660, scoring an impressive 32.45 out of 50. Conveniently, this 660-mile coastal journey begins within reach for Portsmouth drivers, with the route tracing the picturesque shorelines of Devon and Cornwall.

Electric vehicle driving along the coast.

What makes this road trip stand out for EV drivers is its unmatched charging infrastructure, boasting 317 public EV chargers – the highest of any route surveyed. For those leaving from Portsmouth, the drive into Devon can begin via the A31 and A35, offering a seamless connection into the official route.

Whether you're after family fun at Crealy Theme Park, eco-adventures at the Eden Project, or a step back in time at Tintagel Castle or Clovelly’s car-free cobbled streets, the South West 660 promises an enriching experience. While it has fewer TripAdvisor reviews than some more established trips, its charging availability and diverse attractions make it ideal for first-time and seasoned EV travellers alike.

Another top contender – and one even closer to home – is the Jurassic Coast route.

Ranked fifth in the EV-friendly index with a score of 10.78 out of 50, this 95-mile journey offers a shorter, budget-friendly break for Portsmouth-based drivers. Just over an hour's drive from the city, this UNESCO World Heritage site stretches from Exmouth in Devon to Studland Bay in Dorset.

Featuring 73 charging points and over 3,800 five-star TripAdvisor reviews, the Jurassic Coast is ideal for a weekend escape. Explore iconic sites such as Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove, and Charmouth Beach – perfect for fossil hunting or coastal hiking.

Smart planning for EV owners in Portsmouth

While EV infrastructure is growing fast, smart planning remains key, especially on less well-serviced routes. For example, while the North Yorkshire Moors Linear route boasts an incredible 21,665 five-star TripAdvisor reviews, it only has 18 EV chargers across its 181-mile length.

Likewise, the Wales Coast Path – the UK’s longest route at 870 miles – offers a scenic, value-packed adventure with 5,289 five-star reviews, 479 budget accommodation options, and 112 chargers, making it another strong choice for those with longer travel plans.

Louis Rix, Co-Founder & COO at Car Finance 247 added, “As a company committed to helping people get on the road with confidence, we know that value matters, not just when choosing a car, but also when planning where it takes you.

This research shows that whether you're heading out for a short weekend drive or a longer escape, there are incredible UK road trips to suit every budget and lifestyle.”