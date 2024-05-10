PS Waverley: World's last seagoing paddle steamer gets new sailings to the Isle of Wight - when
PS Waverley, the world’s last seafaring paddle steamer, is running sailings for three weeks between September 4 and 25. Passengers will get chance to enjoy trips across the south coast and from the Isle of Wight.
The company saw large influx of holidaymakers step aboard the vessel last summer, with the 2023 season seeing a 55 per cent increase in journeys and visitors. General manager Paul Semple said he was delighted to expand and develop Waverley’s sailing programme.
“The 2023 season saw record numbers stepping aboard for a truly unique day out on our famous steamer,” he added. “This year we will be operating Waverley along the entire south coast from Penzance to Folkestone as we work to give as many people as possible the opportunity to sail on a paddle steamer.”
The vessel, which launched in 1946 and was gifted to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society in 1974, will sail from various ports and piers aside from Portsmouth, including Southampton, Yarmouth, Swanage and Poole. Holidaymakers can be taken on trips around the Isle of Wight, cruise along Dorset’s Jurassic Coast or visit the famous Needles.
PS Waverley was crowned the National Flagship by National Historic Ships UK, recognising the coverage of her sailings and extended programme. Mr Semple added: “I am thrilled that once again we will be able to berth at Ryde Pier thanks to Wightlink and return to Shoreham following her first ever visit to the Sussex port last year. After some repair work Eastbourne Pier is open to Waverley for the first time in over 20 years thanks to investment by the pier owner.”
The ships is equipped with open promenade decks, a self-service dining saloon, period lounges, a gift shop and an open engine room. She can carry up to 780 passengers and was fully restored to her original 1940s style following a two stage £7m refurbishment in Great Yarmouth in 2000 and 2003. Full details on sailings can be found on the PS Waverley website.
