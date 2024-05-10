Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historic and popular paddle steamer is returning to the Solent for sailings this September.

PS Waverley, the world’s last seafaring paddle steamer, is running sailings for three weeks between September 4 and 25. Passengers will get chance to enjoy trips across the south coast and from the Isle of Wight.

The company saw large influx of holidaymakers step aboard the vessel last summer, with the 2023 season seeing a 55 per cent increase in journeys and visitors. General manager Paul Semple said he was delighted to expand and develop Waverley’s sailing programme.

PS Waverley sailing past Portsmouth last year, as new sailings have been announced for this September. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“The 2023 season saw record numbers stepping aboard for a truly unique day out on our famous steamer,” he added. “This year we will be operating Waverley along the entire south coast from Penzance to Folkestone as we work to give as many people as possible the opportunity to sail on a paddle steamer.”

PS Waverley sailing past Portsmouth on September 1. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.

The vessel, which launched in 1946 and was gifted to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society in 1974, will sail from various ports and piers aside from Portsmouth, including Southampton, Yarmouth, Swanage and Poole. Holidaymakers can be taken on trips around the Isle of Wight, cruise along Dorset’s Jurassic Coast or visit the famous Needles.

PS Waverley was crowned the National Flagship by National Historic Ships UK, recognising the coverage of her sailings and extended programme. Mr Semple added: “I am thrilled that once again we will be able to berth at Ryde Pier thanks to Wightlink and return to Shoreham following her first ever visit to the Sussex port last year. After some repair work Eastbourne Pier is open to Waverley for the first time in over 20 years thanks to investment by the pier owner.”