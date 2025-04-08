Sardinian Places offers £100 pp off package holidays – book by 30th April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fareham based travel firm Sardinian Places is offering £100pp off package holidays to Sardinia when booked by 30th April 2025.

By using the discount code APRIL100, this exclusive saving is on top of any savings already advertised. With prices starting from £799 per person, it’s the perfect time to plan a memorable getaway to one of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful destinations.

Renowned for its stunning beaches, crystal clear waters, and family-friendly culture, Sardinia is an ideal destination for both beach relaxation and cultural adventure. With departures from nine UK airports, getting there is stress free, and with a wide choice of accommodation there are options to suit all tastes and budgets - whether a romantic escape or a family adventure.

The operator’s hand-picked collection includes private villas with pools, comfortable apartments and residences ideal for families, along with charming hotels and 5-star resorts, ensuring a tailored experience for every customer.

Sardinianplaces.co.uk, 01489 866978.​