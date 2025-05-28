SH Diana, operated by Swan Hellenic, sailing into Portsmouth International Port last week (May 21). Excited passengers were boarding the 12,255 tonne boutique ship for a trip to Dublin.

Stunning views of the British coastline were on offer as part of the 11-night package. Captain of SH Diana, Svein-Rune Stromnes, hailed Portsmouth as an excellent place to visit.

He told The News: “It’s one of my favourite ports in the UK. The naval history makes the city stand out. I’m a maritime person and love maritime history. I’ve been here before and it’s nice to sail in and stay overnight.”

Built in Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, SH Diana promises a five-star travel experience and takes guests on voyages around the world. “It’s very manoeuvrable, small, powerful, and it’s a nice class,” Capt Stromnes said.

“You can do anything with this ship and use it anywhere in the world. It holds a very personal and intimate service. We have a lot of returning guests that know the crew by name. It’s very personalised and we have a nice cruise coming up.” Port director Mike Sellers described the vessel as “beautiful”, with Lord Mayor Gerald Vernon-Jackson stating SH Diana was “top-rate”.

SH Diana, measuring 409.7ft in length, can carry 192 guests across nine decks in sumptuous comfort. She is complete with a spa and beauty salon, stargazing deck, observation lounge, areas with unobstructed views of the ocean, restaurant, pool bar and grill, open deck jacuzzi, gym, sauna with a view of the open sea, heated outdoor swimming pool and other amenities.

The News was invited to tour parts of the ship while covering the ceremonial plaque exchange. The ceremony marked SH Diana’s maiden visit to Portsmouth, with the hope of future visits taking place soon. Here is what we saw.

