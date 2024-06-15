Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excited holidaymakers explored Portsmouth after a beautiful cruise ship visited the city for the first time.

Star Legend, operated by Windstar Cruises, docked into Portsmouth International Port yesterday morning. The 159m long vessel was carrying primarily American tourists on a voyage across Europe, with many guests cycling across the city after being greeted by volunteers at Visit Portsmouth.

The News were invited on a tour of the ship, which can carry up to 312 guests. Windstar Cruises head of sales Augustus Lonsdale said: “There’s so much history in Portsmouth. What we’re trying to deliver with our itinerary is to get the guests into the heart of the destination. Here, we’re coming right into the centre of the town.

Star Legend, a boutique cruise ship operated by Windstar Cruises, visited Portsmouth Port on Friday 14th June 2024. She is one of three Star-class ships. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

“There is so much close to that dockyard area as well, that it fits perfectly with the itinerary that we’re offering. Portsmouth’s position operating for the small ship and boutique cruise ship market really fits with our ethos. There are so many places the guests don’t know about in the UK. It’s just about looking for ports where we know that guests can step right off the ship and find something that’s a little bit different to what they might have expected.”

Windstar Cruises operates two other Star-class ships, Star Breeze and Star Pride. Mr Lonsdale said the company’s unique selling point is offering a “private yacht style experience” for its guests, with a “cruise infrastructure”. Customers can travel in sumptuous comfort in its various suites which offer stunning views of the ocean.

The swimming pool on the deck of Star Legend, operated by Windstar Cruises. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Restaurants with exclusive dining are on offer alongside different bars, Compass Rose lounge, yacht club cafe and library and boutique shops. Sun-seekers can make use of the swimming pool and whirlpool, water sports platform where people can jump into the sea on hot days, a spa with heated seats and sauna. The ship also operates an open bridge policy, which guests can access. Star Legend has also made an on-screen appearance in the 1997 film Speed 2: Cruise Control.

Mr Lonsdale said Windstar’s ethos is being “180 degrees from ordinary”, which takes people beyond what they think of the usual cruise experience - being able to get to places which many didn’t know were reachable by sea. He added: “I know from speaking to some of the guests that they’re having a great time going around the UK and are enjoying Portsmouth, so I’m sure I’ll hear some more great things later on as well.

The Compass Rose lounge aboard the cruise ship Star Legend, which visited Portsmouth port on Friday 14th June 2024. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

“We’re going to go above and beyond what anyone would have expected to receive, and create that perfect service. Our team is fantastic.” Portsmouth port is continuing to push for more small to medium class vessels to call at the city, bringing an estimated £1.5m of investment to the city’s local economy.

Andrew Williamson, the port’s head of cruise and ferry, said Star Legend’s visit shows the success of the increasing itinerary and shows that Portsmouth is considered a key destination. He added that the visit is an emotional one, as he used to work for Windstar Cruises in a previous role.