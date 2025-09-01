Nestled in the heart of the cultural hub is Bankside Hotel which really is a gorgeous place to stay and a wonderful introduction to art for young and curious minds.

Walking out of Blackfriars station laden with our overnight bag it was a lovely surprise to find our hotel just a few short steps away.

It couldn't be more convenient for travellers and is the perfect spot to explore this bustling part of London.

Stepping into the hotel it was impossible not to be wowed by the collection of intriguing artworks on display. My six-year-old was especially impressed with a book on architecture for pets (of course) which was available to peruse in a comfortable nook next to the reception desk along with several other beautiful hardback art books.

The staff were so welcoming and made us feel special from the minute we checked in until the moment we checked out and gave my girls a small pocket guide to the artwork in the hotel which they loved looking through.

We were very early but a helpful lady on the reception desk informed us our room was actually ready for us which was a big bonus.

Firstly, the journey to our room is worthy of a mention. As we exited the lift we noticed what looked like draft beer taps in the corridor. Of course, it wasn’t free booze but a water station serving chilled, filtered, tepid, or sparkling water, an excellent idea that's so handy. It's also part of the hotel's commitment to sustainability which includes bee hives on the roof top, with the honey used throughout Bankside and no plastic – the room keys and room signage are made of wood.

There was also a vending machine - although not the sort you expect selling Mars Bars and cans of Pepsi - no, here you can purchase items like Tom Ford Aviator sunglasses (£365) and emergency engagement rings (£150), or a bottle of Champagne (£190). Sparkly rhinestone pants are also an option.

Our room was as lovely as expected with the luxury of a 5-star hotel and the quirkiness of a place that wants to stand out as a destination - and not just somewhere to rest your head.

It was bright and welcoming with daylight pouring in from the ceiling to floor window, a good size, especially for London standards and despite being so central to the attractions, quiet and peaceful away from the hustle and bustle.

We stayed in a family suite with the gallery theme extending across the decor of the whole hotel. There was a range of fabrics and textures including exposed concrete, a studio-like desk and chair with splashes of colour alongside neutral tones, walnut and leather to warm up the space.

And then there are the extras; luxurious bathroom products, bathrobes and slippers, an in-room fridge, Nespresso coffee machine, chocolates, crisps and perhaps best of all, a wooden art box of pencils, paper and postcards for scribbling which my children took advantage of straightaway.

In the evening we went to the hotel's Art Yard Bar and Restaurant on the ground floor. It has a relaxed atmosphere making it perfect for families.

We were shown to our table by very knowledgeable staff who were happy to offer recommendations - suggesting my girls tried the strawberry daiquiri mocktails which went down a treat.

Finding a fabulous foodie haven, with a creative menu and yet without pretension and suitable for excited children is a difficult task.

But the restaurant is a good mix of stylish and comfortable and we didn't feel on edge. There was a happy chatter from another family, alongside couples and business travellers.

The menu offers seasonal food which is unsurprisingly imaginative, well presented and full of colour.

I ordered the pan-fried cod which was cooked to perfection and served on a bed of yellow courgettes with a splash of red pepper sauce.

My other half went for the rump of lamb. The meat was buttery soft and succulent served with broad beans, salsa verde jus and mint yoghurt.

My 10-year-old with a good appetite, chose from the 'small plates' options and went for the fried chicken with ranch sauce and wildflower hot honey.

We also shared the heritage tomatoes, orzo, wild garlic pesto and burrata. It was deliciously fresh and salty and something I'll definitely try to recreate at home. The children's menu offers a very reasonable two-courses for £10. My six-year-old picked the pan-fried salmon and tender stem broccoli which she gobbled up without any problem and confirmed it was extremely tasty.

After a resounding success with the main courses I had high hopes for dessert.

My older daughter enjoyed the chocolate ganache tart which was luxuriously glossy with a bite of raspberry. My little girl's brownie from the children's menu was a very generous slap of rich and indulgent chocolate.

My other half and I shared the coconut panna cotta served with rhubarb and the pistachio tiramisu. The panna cotta was silky smooth with just the right amount of wobble and went very well with the seasonal rhubarb. But the pistachio tiramisu was, in my opinion, the absolute star of the show and I haven't stopped raving about it since. Soft clouds of pistachio sandwiched with coffee on a bed of creamy coffee, finished with a shaving of pistachio. It was absolutely divine and on my list of top desserts of all time.

While eating our meals it was also a good time to look at and chat about the collection of eclectic artworks on the wall which did prompt some interesting conversations with my children about which was their favourite and why. We then had a chance to visit the basement gallery. There was a diverse collection of works including painting, sculpture and photography to enjoy. My daughter's favourite piece was After Party, a deflated silver balloon made in ceramic.

After a very comfortable night's sleep in our dreamy giant beds it was time for breakfast. And what a breakfast is served at Bankside!

The buffet offered everything delicious that you could imagine - a full English with all the works including a selection of sausages and very tasty cooked sun-dried tomatoes. There was natural yoghurt with fruit compote, cold meats, smoked salmon, cheeses and fresh fruits. A special mention for the beautiful bite-sized muffins full of honey which were delicious.

Then it was time to check-out after such a fantastic stay and on to the next day's adventure.

In terms of the location, Bankside Hotel ticks every box and is the perfect base to explore South Bank and the big attractions.

The bustling riverside stretch, blends culture, entertainment and history and there's plenty to do to suit all ages.

We took part in a City Experiences river cruise which was a really relaxed way to see landmarks like the London Eye, Big Ben and Tower Bridge from the Thames River. We sat on the open-air top deck and the live commentary from the crew was really fun and there were plenty of good opportunities for photos and of course waving at people as they passed over the bridges.

Also good to know when you have small children that snacks and drinks can be purchased at the ship's kitchen bar and a toilet is available.

The major advantage of this ticket is the hop-on-hop-off feature, which means you can use it as much as you want within a 24-hour period.

After our cruise more sightseeing was in order so of course, while in London an open-top bus tour was a must.

We travelled on two TootBuses during the afternoon - the first decorated with Reese's Pieces and the second emblazoned with the traditional Union Jack - but all the buses are equally as eye-catching. Again it was a hop-on hop-off experience, which was very handy and despite it being core summer holiday season the buses weren't too busy with plenty of space on the open top deck.

The tour offers a special kids commentary which kept my youngsters engaged with historical facts about London. For example my little girl enthusiastically informed me that Hard Rock Cafe was set up by two Americans who couldn't find a good burger in the city. The tickets are also very correctly priced for London so definitely worth checking out.

At the end of the day, with two very tired girls, it was on to St Pancras to get our train home.

The South Bank really is one of the London's best bits and if you want a hotel to remember I would definitely recommend Bankside.

Bankside Hotel has rooms available from £329 per night. For more information and to bookhttps://www.banksidehotel.com/.

For Hop-on Hop-off bus and River Cruise prices: Start at £34.30 for adults, £20.30 for children and free for infants under 4. Family (2 adults + 2 children) tickets start at £88.90. Discounts apply when you book online. Book here: tootbus.com

