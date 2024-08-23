Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady arrived in Portsmouth around 11am on Friday, August 23 having been delayed by Storm Lillian. It was worth the wait though as the huge vessel cruised into Portsmouth International Port on a sunny morning.

The 912ft ship has 17 decks, weighing 110,000 tonnes and can carry 2,762 people in its 1,404 luxury cabins and suites. It is arriving in Portsmouth for its inaugural UK season where it be taking travellers on trips to Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Spain and Morocco.

Speaking prior to its arrival councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “We’re so pleased Virgin Voyages is coming back for a third time with the incredible Resilient Lady. We’re also proud to be the first – and only – port in the world to have welcomed all three Virgin Voyages ships.

“As a council owned port this has huge economic significance for the city, and with our aim to be the first port of call for luxury, boutique and expedition cruise lines in the UK, we look forward to welcoming the award-winning cruise ship to her new home.”

Virgin Voyages other two ships, Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady, have previously visited Portsmouth. The Resilient Lady has a number of amenities including a spa, restaurants, bars, live performance area, nightclub, casino, private karaoke bar, champagne lounge, swimming pool, aquatics bar, market style food hall, sports area, VIP rooftop bar, jogging track, fitness area and much more.

