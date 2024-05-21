Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024: Airport ground handlers perform dance routine for stars arriving for festival
Airport ground workers performed an energetic dance routine on the runway to mark the upcoming Radio 1’s Big Weekend.
21 staff at London Luton Airport danced to ‘Head & Heart’ by Joel Corry. Led by celebrity choreographer, Remi Black, the routine took several hours to perfect and also featured high-vis vests, headphones and illuminated signalling wands. The head-turning performance was designed to give a fun welcome to passengers and international stars landing in Luton.
When will Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 take place?
Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 will take place this weekend, from May 24 to May 26.
Where will Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 be held?
Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 will be held at Stockwood Park in Luton.
Who will headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?
RAYE is set to headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 on May 25. This will mark RAYE’s first headline performance at a festival. Other popular artists on the line-up include Chase & Status, Eric Prydz, Sabrina Carpenter, Rudimental and Coldplay.
Can tickets still be purchased for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?
Unfortunately, tickets for all three days of Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 are now sold out.
