We moved to sunny Bali with our kids - We world school them and our lifestyle is 80% cheaper than in the UK

By Jessica Martin
Published 9th Nov 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 11:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Watch as Emma and Dan take their children, 5 and 8, to Bali for world schooling, after deregistering them from the UK school system.

A couple left the UK to travel while world schooling their kids to 'break the cycle' and say it "brought us closer together".

Emma Niblett, 36, and her husband, Dan, 40, felt they were repeating the same cycle in the UK and didn't feel they were having fulfilling experiences as a family. They decided to do something completely different and rented their house out before leaving the UK for Bali in August 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family has been based there for the last three months and their boys, Noah, eight, and Isaac, five, have been learning in a pop up school. They have already learnt about the local area, culture and being good citizens.

Emma Niblett with her two sons Noah, 8, and Isaac, 5.Emma Niblett with her two sons Noah, 8, and Isaac, 5.
Emma Niblett with her two sons Noah, 8, and Isaac, 5. | The Niblett family / SWNS

The family have travelled to Sydney, Australia, and around Bail and now plan to head to New Zealand and Japan over Christmas. They will then ‘world school’ on the road and in different pop up schools while they travel around Vietnam and Borneo.

Emma and Dan have been able to work remotely to keep funding their travels, but have also found that their family lifestyle is a lot cheaper. Their plan is to spend a year travelling before returning to the UK, but may continue travelling for longer if the boys are enjoying it.

Emma, a head of technology, from Leeds in West Yorkshire, said: "It's 20% of what we were paying in the UK. In the UK, we had to weigh up 'should we go to this day out that will cost £100 to £150?'. We had an incredible day here for maybe £40 or £50 which included three meals. Dinner at a local market is £1 per person. The money conversation isn't there anymore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In the UK, we spend so much time worrying about chores - what needs doing, food shopping - that doesn't exist in Bali. We have more quality time.”

You can follow the family on Instagram @theniblettfamily.

Related topics:JapanNew ZealandChristmasWest YorkshireLeedsAustraliaVideoParenting

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice