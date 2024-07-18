Caught on CCTV: Prolific shoplifter assaults security guard to steal alcohol from store
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Watch the moment a prolific thief headbutts a security guard who tried to stop him stealing bottles of booze.
Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment a brazen shoplifter assaulted a security guard, before walking off with stolen alcohol.
Video above (click to play) shows how the prolific thief repeatedly headbutted a security guard in a supermarket, as he attempted to stop the man from walking out with stolen goods.
The thief, from Peterborough, has since been jailed and ordered to pay compensation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.