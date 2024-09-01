Creepy video shows a horde of slugs die in beer after woman discovers hack to keep pests away from plants
Creepy video (click to play above) shows what happened when a gardener got tired of trying to fight off slugs - and tried to lure them into a container of beer. After countless failed attempts to get rid of pesky slugs, Zofia stumbled upon a surprising hack that promised to be the ultimate solution.
Determined to give it a try, she poured some beer into a glass container and placed it right next to where the slugs loved to feast - and they couldn’t resist it! To her amazement, the slugs were enticed by the scent and came crawling towards it, only to find themselves trapped and unable to survive.
