Watch the moment a careless driver crashes into the back of a police car.

Dashcam footage shows the moment a distracted driver crashes into the back of a police car.

Other incidents include near misses with a cyclist and other road users, cars driving through red lights and drivers using their phone at the wheel.

Durham Police have released a video compilation of dangerous driving incidents, submitted by road users via Operation Snap.

Driver crashes into back of police car. | Durham Police

Operation Snap is an online portal which allows the public to submit their own footage to the road policing unit. The footage is reviewed by a member of the team, and appropriate action is taken where necessary.

Casualty Reduction Co-ordinator Pete Tate said: “Across County Durham and Darlington, we all have the right to use our road networks safely, and that means identifying dangerous drivers and dealing with them accordingly.