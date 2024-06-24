Hilarious ducklings rescue: I was attacked twice by protective mother duck in trying to lift babies to safety
A funny video shows the moment a man was attacked twice by a protective mother duck while attempting to lift her ducklings onto the pavement.
Brian Surguy, 33, can be seen slowly approaching the brood at the side of the road and kneeling down next to them as the mother duck watches on from the pavement. However, before Brian can get close enough to scoop the ducklings up to safety, their mum flies at him - flapping her wings furiously.
Undeterred, Brian goes in again, this time managing to lift around half of the brood up from the steep curb, before the mother duck attacks him. A third time lucky, Brian successfully lifts the remaining half of the brood onto the pavement, avoiding an attack from their mum, and they run off to join their siblings.
The concerned mother duck bit Brain on the chest as he tried to help the ducklings.
Girlfriend Sarah Mikkelsen, 24, from Mount Pleasant in South Carolina, United States, said: "We saw the ducks and their mom crossing in front of us which made us stop the truck for about two minutes. When they got to the other side, the mother kept going and the ducklings were stuck!
“Brian got out and decided to help give them a little boost, so I immediately started videoing because I thought it was sweet of him. But, it turned out to be the most entertaining thing ever! Even whilst being attacked, he did not even think twice about giving up. We actually saw them the next day all together swimming in the pond."
