Watch the shocking moment a worker gets caught up in a huge electrical explosion at recycling plant, causing serious injuries.

Dramatic video shows the moment a man got injured in a massive industrial blast at work. The victim had been moving heavy duty electrical cables with a metal crowbar on a mobile elevating platform when the bar came into contact with the live conductor. He suffered serious burns to his face and body as well as a broken left arm, fractured ribs and dislocated knee cap after falling from a platform.

£200k fines for health and safety breach

A waste management company has now been fined £200,000 after admitting breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. The worker had been contracted by New Earth Solutions (West) Limited, trading as Mid UK Recycling, to work at the firm at Copper Hill industrial estate, in Barkston Heath, Lincs. An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the task was not part of his normal workload and he had not received any training for electrical work. They said the task had not been properly planned nor risk assessed and the electrical cables were not isolated before work began. The HSE also said the level of supervision provided was inadequate and safety devices on the electrical supply had been set inappropriately, prioritising continuity of supply over safety of the electrical circuit.

Explosion could ‘easily have been avoided’