Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CCTV shows the moment a man was dragged for half a mile when he tried to stop a bag thief’s getaway vehicle - sustaining a number of fractured ribs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 2:15pm on Sunday September 1, Keith Wilcox, 41, robbed a woman of her handbag in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket on Enterprise Way, Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He got into a black Vauxhall Corsa being driven by Lisa Jane Burgess, 44.

A member of the public – having witnessed the robbery – heroically jumped onto the bonnet in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The Corsa was driven to Lumley Street, Castleford, with the man still holding onto the vehicle, before he fell.

Burgess drove off from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim suffered injuries to the head and body, including a number of fractured ribs.

Burgess attempted to use a bank card which was stolen in the robbery at a convenience store in Altofts to buy a bottle of vodka, as footage released from West Yorkshire Police showed.

Police enquiries identified the Corsa as being registered to Burgess and the pair – of Church Lane Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield - were both arrested later that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess and Wilcox appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday November 12 for sentence.

Burgess had previously pleaded guilty to robbery, fraud and causing injury by dangerous driving. She was sentenced to three years imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Wilcox pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Constable Natalie Carr, of Wakefield District Crime Team (DCT), said: “The male victim has shown immense bravery standing up against something that he knew to be wrong. We all have a part to play in challenging violence against women and girls and I know how thankful the female robbery victim is for his actions.

“Burgess has put this man in extreme danger by continuing to drive at speed knowing that he was holding on to the vehicle.

"Even with the knowledge that she had left a man injured in the road, this has not deterred her from attempting to use a bank card that was stolen in the robbery a short time later.

“Both Wilcox and Burgess are rightly now behind bars for their actions.”