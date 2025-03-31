This video More videos

A gunman has been jailed for nearly seven years after police recovered two shotguns from an address in Coventry. Regan O’Shaughnessy, 24, was arrested during a pre-planned operation at an address on St James’ Lane Coventry, on 10 September last year.

The officers found the key to a Mercedes A class car in O’Shaughnessy’s bedroom. The car was parked at the back of the property and in the boot, we found a full-length shotgun wrapped in a sheet. Cannabis was also found during the operation. He has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Regan O’Shaughnessy, 24, jailed | West Midlands Police

In an interview, O’Shaughnessy, of Sam Gault Close, denied being involved in firearms or drugs, and claimed he had never seen a gun in his life.

But he went on to admit possession of the two firearms, and possession of cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for six years and nine months at Warwick Crown Court on 20 March.

Det Insp Francesca Crossfield, from our Major Crime Unit, said: “It’s great to have recovered two illegally held shotguns from the streets of the West Midlands.

Shotgun found in Mercedes as gunman jailed | West Midlands Police

“They are likely to have been used in criminality and to cause fear and harm to communities.

“We are relentless in our pursuit of those involved in serious and organised crime.”

It’s all part of Operation Target – our 24/7 mission to tackle serious and organised crime in the West Midlands.