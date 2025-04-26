Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CCTV shows the moment Anthony Felton attacked his fellow teacher from behind - repeatedly striking him in the head with a wrench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the shocking moment a headteacher attacked his colleague with a wrench on school premises.

Anthony Felton attacked a fellow teacher using a wrench at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Comprehensive School in Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot, on March 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim had to be taken to hospital because of the incident.

Anthony Felton. | South Wales Police

The court heard Felton was distressed after finding out he was the father of a fellow teacher's child and had recently discovered the victim was in a relationship with the same teacher.

On April 25, Anthony Felton, 54, from Gorseinon, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Sergeant Simon Davies said: “Anthony Felton’s actions have resulted in him going to prison, have had a significant impact on his personal life and have destroyed his decades-long teaching career - not to mention the physical impact upon the victim, who we are pleased is on the road to recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This attack, and its aftermath, has been an alarming ordeal not just for those directly involved, but also for other staff at the school, as well as the pupils and their parents and guardians.

“There is absolutely no excuse for what Anthony Felton has done, and there was no other possible outcome than for him to go to prison.”

Abul Hussain, Senior Crown Prosecutor in CPS Cymru-Wales, said: “Anthony Felton struck a defenceless man repeatedly to the head with a metal weapon, demonstrating he had an intent to cause his victim really serious harm.

“The level of unprovoked violence, from a professional in the workplace, was shocking.

“Too often we see attacks of this nature result in life changing injuries or fatal consequences, and thankfully, that was not the result in this case.”