Dramatic video shows moment Just Stop Oil protesters cover Heathrow airport’s departure boards in orange paint
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dramatic video shows the moment two Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed an airport’s departure boards with orange paint.
The group say two protesters sprayed a hallway and departure boards with orange paint in Heathrow’s Terminal 5 at around 8:35am this morning (July 30). Police arrived on scene shortly after and cordoned off the area. Just stop Oil say the protesters were taken to a police van at around 8:50am.
Just Stop oil say they want governments to create a fossil fuel treaty to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.
One of the protesters said:
“Repression and prison time will not stop people stepping up to defend our families and communities. We have to put a stop to oil and gas. If we want to protect life and what we love, we need a treaty to Just Stop Oil by 2030.”
The Met Police said:
“Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after orange paint was sprayed on passenger information screens and on the floor inside Terminal 5 at Heathrow. Officers remain in the area to deal with any further offences.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.