My kids spend up to 10 hours a day on screens - I don’t feel guilty
A mum lets her kids spend up to 10 hours a day on screens and says parents shouldn't feel guilty about it.
Jay Whitfield, 37, has always been "relaxed" about her children sitting in front of the TV and playing on their iPads.
The mum-of-two doesn't limit how much her son, seven, or her daughter, 14, are in front of screens but does make sure they switch off half an hour before bed. Jay and her husband Simon Whitfield, 38, a tradesman, also make sure the family go on lots of days out but will also have "chill" days at home where they don't restrict their kids screen time.
Jay introduced a tablet to her son aged three and said her daughter loved watching films growing up. Last week, she said her kids were on their screens for around 10 hours that day - after several full days out as a family. Jay says her children also use screens at school and finds it resourceful for learning.
Jay, a social media creator, from Exeter in Devon, said: "People have the judgement that using screens is a babysitter. If you can't afford childcare I can't see the harm in putting on the TV so you can get things done.
“It's about balance. We have days out and days in. You've just got to monitor it and do what's right for you."
