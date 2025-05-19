CCTV shows the moment learner driver Khizer Ali, 24, lost control of his mother’s car, before crashing head-on with a couple’s vehicle at 59mph - killing 65-year-old Valerie Ayres.

CCTV shows the moment a learner driver lost control of a car and crashed head-on with another vehicle, killing a woman - before fleeing the scene.

Victim Valerie Ayres, who was 65 years old, was killed instantly when Khizer Ali crashed into her and husband David, aged 70, in their Vauxhall Meriva on April 23 2024. The couple from Alvechurch had been travelling into Redditch to go shopping.

Police say the couple had no chance of avoiding Ali’s out-of-control car when he hit them head on on the wrong side of the A441 Alvechurch Highway at 59mph on the 40mph speed limit road at around 2.30pm. The force of the impact pushed the Vauxhall into another car behind it.

Ali, who only held a provisional licence, had been driving his sister’s car but swapped with her to get into their mother’s Golf - a Motability scheme vehicle that only his mother and sister were insured on, and he did not have consent to drive.

Dashcam footage from the Golf captured the moment sister Sanaa Shahzad gave him a ‘lesson’ of how to operate the automatic car. She let him use it while she attended an eyelash appointment, after they had swapped cars at a car wash on Hewell Road.

Ali left the car wash before turning into Enfield industrial estate and on to Windsor Road where he was clocked on the Golf’s dashcam doing 62mph in a 30mph and having a near miss with a car coming the opposite direction under a railway bridge. He was also captured on CCTV from nearby businesses driving recklessly and at high speed.

David and Valerie Ayres. | West Mercia Police

Seconds later, Ali went twice around the A441 Sainsbury’s roundabout going too fast and ignoring the designated lanes before exiting on to the Alvechurch Highway at full throttle. At this point, he lost control of the car and crossed on to the wrong side of the road, colliding head on with Valerie and David’s Vauxhall.

An air ambulance, police officers and paramedics attended the scene but sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save Valerie. David was airlifted to hospital with significant life-changing injuries he is still recovering from.

Ali walked away from the scene, but was later arrested at his home by officers.

in February, Khizer Ali, 24, of Farndon Close, Redditch, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle without a licence or insurance, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, being the driver of a vehicle who failed to stop after a road accident, being the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident who failed to report that accident, using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison. He was also banned from driving for 12 years and 6 months, which includes the 7 years and 6 months of his prison term and a further 5 years after that. He will be subject to an extended driving test after that time.

Sanaa Shahzad, 20, also of Farndon Close, herself pleaded guilty to her role in the fatal crash.

Shahzad had also been caught on the dashcam of the Golf driving dangerously and at excess speed around Redditch earlier that day. She had also lent the car to another unknown man, before letting her brother drive it for which she pled guilty to two counts of causing or permitting the use of a vehicle without valid insurance or a licence.

Shazaad changed her plea to guilty over a further charge of refusing the password or pin to her mobile phone under Section 49 of Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA). She was bailed to be sentenced on all counts on June 26.

Detective Constable Rose Hughes, lead investigator for this case, said: “While no sentence can ever compensate for the sad loss of life in this case and the life sentence Ali’s actions have imposed on the victim’s family and friends, we hope that the term handed down to him today will go some way to seeing justice done.

“He showed a total disregard for the safety of the public when took the car off his sister that day, driving recklessly and dangerously which is exacerbated by the fact he should never have been behind the wheel of this car as he did not hold a full driving licence.

“We hope this sentence and the tragic outcome will teach a sobering lesson about the reason for speed limits and driving regulations to anyone thinking about ever getting behind the wheel without having passed their test or driving in such a thoughtless and selfish manner putting so many people at risk as he did.

“Ali should never be driving again. Offenders like him have no place on our roads.

“His sister Shahzad quite rightly bears some of the responsibility for the outcome of this tragedy too. She should never have leant him the car, especially as she knew he was a learner driver with no insurance.”

Valerie’s family have shared some words in tribute to her.

Lucy, Valerie’s daughter, said: “My mom was my best friend we always spent time together, people used to remark I have never seen a mother and daughter so close. The times we spent together are now some of the most cherished memories I have.

“I cannot put into words what this man has taken away not only me, but the rest of the family. Mom was the only person I would talk to about everything, who do I talk to now? Every day, I wish I could pick up the phone to hear her voice, share my thoughts and for her to tell me everything is going to be ok.

“We have not long ago been on holiday with dad, but it just wasn’t the same, mum was the glue in our family and kept us going.”

David, Valerie’s husband, said: “Val was the life and soul of the party; we did everything together. Val was so bubbly and funny, ‘nuts’ we used to call her, she was always doing stupid things to make people laugh and had a good time wherever we went.

“My life has been turned upside down, I can't express how much I miss Val and wish the whole thing never happened. We wouldn't be where we are today, writing these statements and my family attending court. We would be enjoying the life we had left as a retired, married couple who were still very much in love.

“Val was an amazing woman, the best there was. Val stuck by me through thick and thin, and I will love with all my heart for that and more until the day I die.”