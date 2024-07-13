This video More videos

Watch as Bradley Burns led police on a terrifying chase in which he crashed into a caravan.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking footage shows a robber taunting police as he careers through residential streets in a stolen lorry before threatening to torch himself.

Bradley Burns, 25, stole a 12 tonne gritter by knifepoint in Birmingham before leading police on a terrifying chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burns threatened the lorry driver as she was parked at a hospital on Mindelshon Way on February 25 last year. He forced the driver out of her cab before driving recklessly through the residential streets of Birmingham and Bournville.

Burns was pursued by officers who had to retreat and call in the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter after he tried to ram a police vehicle. Helicopter footage shows Burns driving around the streets in an attempt to evade officers.

At one point he even stops the lorry and appears to make a rude gesture at the helicopter after crashing into a stationary caravan which was empty.

Burns, from Birmingham, is then seen pouring petrol over himself and the cab of the lorry. Officers raced to the scene and managed to talk him into surrendering and he was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted robbery and dangerous driving and was jailed for six-and-a-half years at Birmingham Crown Court. Sentencing, Recorder Richard Oakes said: "It must have been terrifying for her. She was alone and approached in the middle of the night by a man with a knife."

SWNS

West Midlands Police statement

Detective Constable David Wilson, of West Midlands Police, said: "This is an absolutely amazing result which provides some justice for our victim for what must have been a very frightening experience.