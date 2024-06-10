Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the outbound plane powers down the runway just metres ahead of the inbound plane, before it takes off just in time to avoid a collision.

Terrifying video shows the moment two planes narrowly avoid crashing into each other as one took off from the runway mere seconds before the other landed.

The planes, operated by Air India and IndiGo, took off and landed on the airport’s single runway within a dangerously short period of time. The Air India plane can be seen taking off as the IndiGo plane lands just behind it.

The incident happened at Mumbai Airport, India, on June 8 - with the Air India plane flying from Mumbai to Trivandrum and the IndiGo plane having flown from Indore to Mumbai.

Plane takes off from runway seconds before inbound plane lands.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said: “We are conducting a probe and have already de-rostered the ATCO involved in the incident”.

An Air India spokesperson said: “AI657 from Mumbai to Trivandrum was on take-off roll on June 8. The Air India aircraft was cleared by Air Traffic Control to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off.

“The Air India aircraft continued with the take-off roll in accordance with laid down procedures. An investigation has been initiated by the authorities to find out more about the clearance given to the airlines.”

