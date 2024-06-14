This video More videos

Watch as the polar bear peers over the edge, before finally being brave enough to jump as visitors to the zoo look on.

Video shows the hilarious moment a polar bear tried to work up the courage to jump into its pool.

The polar bear can be seen stepping forward to the edge of a chunk of stone and retreating backwards eight times before eventually taking the plunge on the ninth try.

Swedish tourist Joanna Gladh, 29, was visiting the Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark when she recorded the funny moment.

A polar bear working up the courage to jump into a pool. | Collab / SWNS