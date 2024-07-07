This video More videos

Watch the funny moment a cop finds a WANTED man - and jests ‘I’ve got two kids, I’ve played hide and seek many times!' as he returns him to jail.

This officer shows a sense of humour, as he detains a wanted man who has been hiding from police and says 'I’ve got two kids, I’ve played hide and seek many times!' In the ultimate hide-and-seek win , the cop found a man who had been on the run for five days, urgently wanted on recall to prison, hiding under a bed in a house in Dogsthorpe. In a humorous video, Cambridgeshire Police have shared some of their hide and seek WINS - including a man who had been evading police for six months in relation to a kidnap, and on a separate occasion, the discovery of a cannabis factory.

They shared more examples of ‘hide and seek WINS’ including shutting down a shop in Whittlesey that was selling illicit vapes and discovering £250k worth of illicit cigarettes and tobacco in shipping containers at a storage unit and also hidden behind a secret wall in a city centre shop.

