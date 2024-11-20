Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch bodycam footage of the moment police force their way into a smoke-filled property to save a man’s life, after a fire broke out next to where he was resting.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment two police officers forced their way into a burning building to save a disabled man’s life.

PC Jak Walker and PC Aaron Mulcahy rushed to the premises after hearing a man shouting for help from an upstairs flat in Nottingham.

An officer shouted, ‘Hello, where are you?’ as they entered the smoke-filled property on November 7. In the upstairs of the property, the officers found a bedroom table was on fire next to where the man, in his 60s, was resting. They used buckets of water to extinguish the fire and then ventilated the property.

The bedroom table on fire. | Nottinghamshire Police

One of the officers told a colleague: "It was right next to his head and that room was filled with smoke. He would have been gone."

The fire service arrived to ensure the property was safe and confirmed the cause of the fire was a cigarette.

Sergeant Dean Reynolds, from Radford Road Police Station, said: “If it wasn’t for the quick-thinking actions of these two police officers there is no doubt that the man would have died.

“After the fire had been put out, and realising the man could not be removed from the property, they then took immediate steps to save the man’s life from smoke inhalation before the fire service and paramedics arrived. The man was transported to Queen’s Medical Centre and suffered no serious injuries as result of these two officers’ immediate actions.”