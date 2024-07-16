This video More videos

Dramatic footage (watch above) shows how two clever police dogs led police to uncover a hidden room - behind some shelves - which was stashed with illicit tobacco and cigarettes.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bodycam footage shows the dramatic moment when police discover a secret room - concealed behind a wall unit - which was filled with thousands of pounds worth of illicit goods. Scent detection dogs, Billy and Ziggy are seen sniffing out two containers which were found to be storing tens of thousands of pounds worth of illicit cigarettes and tobacco.

The units then led police to a new business - where they found even more of the illegal cigarettes and tobacco concealed behind a wall in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire. During the bust, Cambridgeshire Police seized £100,000 worth of cigarettes, £23,500 of tobacco and £235,350 worth of duty-paid tax evaded on these items, which will be sent out by HMRC as penalties to now pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad