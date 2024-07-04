Sussex: Thieving seagull Sid robs crisps from Hastings shop before nipping into pub in hilarious video
A hilarious video shows a thieving seagull named Sid persistently pecks at a bag of crisps outside a shop before tucking into a bag of McCoys.
It’s thirsty work work spending all afternoon trying to steal food from a Hastings Old Town shop and Sid the gull was snapped popping into the Hastings Arms for some refreshment.
The pub is in George Street, just a few yards away from Arkwhites Best Before shop where Sid has stolen numerous packets of crisps from. The photo was taken by a Hastings resident on June 30 just after Arkwhites had closed.
Sid has officially been banned from the shop due to his pilfering antics, but it hasn’t stopped him showing up day after day, during shop opening hours, to try his luck again.
Alex White, who runs the shop, admits he is facing a losing battle. Alex said: “He’s quite clever really. He waits until the coast is clear then goes up to the food cages outside the shop. I am born and bred Hastings Old Town and seagulls are part of the Old Town but I have to stop him as I am trying to run a business. But he’s very crafty, very intelligent and I am never going to win.”
