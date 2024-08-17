This video More videos

Watch the moment a young swan who is tangled in fishing wire is rescued from drowning in the river.

Heart-warming video (click to play above) shows how a wildlife rescuer saved a swan from drowning, after two rowers spotted it was severely entangled in fishing line. Trevor Weeks MBE found the bird in ‘distress’ and unable to lift its head or move its wings and legs freely’ when he was called out via the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service.

Swan kept losing balance

The footage shows the swan being freed from the tightly tangled fishing line, after it was found on the River Ouse. Trevor said: "Every time it tried to break free, it would lose balance and end up submerged. We were afraid it might drown before we could rescue it."

While rowing along the river, a couple of men offered their help and skilfully guided the swan towards the bank with the boat's end, ensuring its safety. Despite a few tumbles, the swan managed to stay afloat.

Once on the riverbank, rescuers managed to ease the pressure on the swan by cutting the line. It was discovered that a hook was embedded in the swan’s cheek. Line was also wrapped multiple times around the lower jaw and tongue. The line was also wrapped multiple times around the body, both legs and wings. “The light colour of the line made it challenging to see its direction. It was important not to tug on the line hastily as there could have been another hook hidden somewhere.” said Trevor.

Unfortunately, the swan had line tightly wrapped round one of its legs which was too difficult to remove out on site. The swan would need admission to ensure a ligature wound did not develop.

‘Worst entangled swan’ in 39 years

“This was one of the worst entangled swans I have encountered in my 39 years of wildlife rescue work! We extend our gratitude to the two rowers for their help in saving the swan's life, as their swift action saved the swan from further distress and saved valuable time.” said Trevor.

The swan is now at WRAS’s Casualty Centre recovering and is hoped to be releasable once fully recovered from its ordeal.