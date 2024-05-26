Thieving Labradors caught on CCTV stealing loaf of bread in hilarious shoplifting incident
Hilarious CCTV footage captured the mischievous mutts browsing the shelves near to the dog food selection- before one of the pooches went over to raid the loaves of bread. The thieving doggy duo were caught on camera strolling into the garage in without their owner at 7.30am on Tuesday morning (21/5). But the 'shoplifters' were thwarted by staff, as they made their way through the store with the loaf clasped in its jaws.
After being caught in the act, workers at Griffiths Garage in Leintwardine, Herefordshire, put out an appeal on Facebook and were soon able to reunite the two black Labradors with their rightful owner. Store manager Alan Link said: "[The owner] was very apologetic about it and everyone saw the funny side. He jokingly told them off and said 'I told you to get a bottle of wine, not a loaf of bread'”.
