Train station house goes on sale for £850k and it's the dream home for commuters to London Victoria

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:40 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 15:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Take a look around this dream home for commuters -as a train station house goes up for sale for £850,000 with RightMove.

The daily commute can’t get much more convenient - than living in a train station house! And for £850,000 - the unique grade-II listed home, in Westhumble, Surrey, could be yours.

The new owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station, which has regular trains to both Waterloo and Victoria - so for those commuting to London, this is a great way to save on door-to-door journey time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The former station house - meaning the owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station.The former station house - meaning the owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station.
The former station house - meaning the owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station. | Ralph James / SWNS

Listed on Rightmove with Ralph James Estate Agents, the property is described as offering "the best of both worlds - historic charm and modern convenience."

The dream home for commuters is up for sale - in a station house in Westhumble, north of Dorking in Surrey.The dream home for commuters is up for sale - in a station house in Westhumble, north of Dorking in Surrey.
The dream home for commuters is up for sale - in a station house in Westhumble, north of Dorking in Surrey. | Ralph James / SWNS

The description says that one of the home's standout features is its "direct links to London" (as direct as can be) - as well as its spacious reception room, private elevated garden, and onsite parking.

The former station house - meaning the owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station.The former station house - meaning the owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station.
The former station house - meaning the owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station. | Ralph James / SWNS

The listing says: "An exceptional family home positioned in a rarely available former station house, boasting character and charm throughout, located in a peaceful village setting yet conveniently within direct links to London on your doorstep.

"Imagine the convenience of being able to easily travel to London while still enjoying the tranquillity of village life."

Related topics:SurreyLondon VictoriaTrainsRightmoveWaterlooProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice