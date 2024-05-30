Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This video shows the moment police uncovered a £250,000 cannabis grow in Yorkshire.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police visited the property on High Street in Eastfield, Scarborough, after reports from the public that there was a strong smell of cannabis and suspicious electrical wiring going into the building.

After forcing entry, the officers found around 200 cannabis plants worth an estimated £250,000 on the street which were part of a “sophisticated” grow.

Officers also found a 31-year-old man, Nezir Furrika, inside the property and arrested him. He was charged with producing cannabis and admitted the offence. He was jailed for three months on May 17, while a judge ordered that the cannabis be destroyed.

Sgt Jon Dillon, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We were able to take swift action in this case as a direct result of information provided to us by a member of the public. We’re extremely grateful to them, and to everyone who comes forward with information.