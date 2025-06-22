Woman was 'upset' to find brown bread in a white loaf and thought it was 'the plague or something'
Charlotte Hobbs, 22, was making herself a sandwich yesterday when she realised part of her white loaf had been spliced with a brown one, in a bizarre consumer mystery.
‘I thought it was the plague’
Upset and ‘hangry’, Charlotte threw the bread away thinking ‘it was the plague’ - but later retrieved the odd loaf (click to play the video above) to store in the freezer.
Charlotte, an admin assistant in Bristol, said: "I literally screamed when I first saw it because I thought it was the plague or something! Because it was packaged in an opaque bag so I couldn't see what the loaf actually looked like until I pulled it out.”
Pregnancy cravings
She had already made a couple of sandwiches from the loaf but didn’t notice the oddity until two days after buying it.
Charlotte is 14 weeks pregnant and her craving has been ham and soft cheese sandwiches on white bread.
Bizarre bread oddity
When she reached in and saw that one slice was half brown, she screamed in shock at first thinking it was mould.
The truth, however, was even more bizarre as she realised the loaf was partially mixed with a brown one and in her disappointment threw it out.
"I was just so upset and my hanger took over me so I threw it straight out. I first sent it to my family in our group chat just to vent. I have since retrieved the end slice for the story of it all, which is living in my freezer."