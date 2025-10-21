Ambulance is back and the brand new season will start very soon! 🚨📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance is back for a new season.

The show will have its 100th episode very soon.

But when will it be on and which service does it follow?

A brand new season of Ambulance is about to begin and it will feature the long-running show’s 100th episode. The documentary has become a firm fixture on the BBC schedule since it debuted back in 2016.

The camera crews will be following a whole different Ambulance Service - and is heading back up to northern England. It is set to be broadcast weekly once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when can you expect the show to be on your TV? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does Ambulance start today?

Ambulance season 15 starts on October 21 | BBC

For the second time in 2025, Ambulance is back with a brand new season. Now in its fifteenth series, the documentary show will be broadcast weekly on Tuesdays starting today (October 21).

Ambulance will start at 9pm on BBC One and it will run for an hour. It will follow Joe Swash: Forgotten Young Dads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode can also be watched live and on demand on BBC iPlayer. The preview, via the Beeb, reads: “Bailey is left shaken by the sudden decline of a regular patient, who is in a mental health crisis after discovering the shelter he lives in is closing down.”

The first episode is entitled ‘Bradford Nights’.

When is the 100th episode?

Ambulance is set to reach a really significant landmark in its fifteenth season this autumn. It will hit its 100th episode in the coming weeks.

The milestone episode will be the fifth episode of the season - so expect it in mid-November.

Which Ambulance Service is featured in the season?

For its fifteenth season, Ambulance is heading back to northern England. The service that will be the focus is Yorkshire.

It comes after London was the subject of season 14 back in the spring - as well as 2024’s season 13.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.