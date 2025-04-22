Why is Andor season 2 not on Disney Plus yet? Star Wars show UK release explained
- Andor season two is set to fly onto Disney Plus.
- The acclaimed show is returning after nearly three years.
- But UK fans will have to wait slightly longer to watch it.
Star Wars fans have been waiting nearly three years for the return of Andor - but unfortunately UK viewers will have to wait a little bit longer. Disney Plus will be releasing the show weekly once again.
The streaming service has confirmed the launch date and times for the highly anticipated final season of the Rogue One prequel. However it is bad news for audiences outside of North America.
But if you are wondering why the first episodes of Andor season two are not available to watch already - here’s all you need to know:
Why is Andor season two not on Disney Plus yet?
Usually when a new series or movie is released on Disney Plus it arrives at around 8am GMT - so it is waiting for you to watch after work or school. However with shows based on its flagship brands - like Star Wars - it does occasionally change that up.
Similar to the recently concluded Daredevil: Born Again, Andor will be releasing its episodes at prime time for US audiences. Which unfortunately means that it pushes back the release by a day for UK and European viewers.
Andor will release episodes at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT in America on Tuesdays starting today (April 22) - but due to the difference in time zones, it means the episodes will not arrive until the early hours of tomorrow (April 23). Disney Plus will release the show at 2am GMT (3am CET) on Wednesdays.
How many episodes of Andor are out this week?
Disney Plus is releasing the highly anticipated show in batches of three episodes. The first set will arrive on 22 April/ 23 April - with episodes 4-6 coming next week.
