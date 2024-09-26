Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement is building as the return of a populartwo-day tattoo festival will be return to Portsmouth this weekend.

Taking place on September 28 and 29 at the Mountbatten Centre, the event will welcome live tattooing from more than 90 world-class artists as well as live music and a range of trade stands.

There will also be tattoo competitions taking place featuring Rival Ink, where artists compete ina selected tattoo theme and have sevenhours to complete the challenge.

A day ticket will cost £15 per person and a weekend ticketwill cost£20 per person. Children are welcomeat the festivaland entry is free for anyone aged 15 and underwill enter the festival for free, but they must be accompanied by an adult at all times.