10 things we remember about Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse performing at Bestival in 2008. Picture: Paul Windsor

Here are ten things we remember about the star taken from us aged just 27.

1. When Amy was 12 years old she gained a place at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. Sylvia Young herself stated ‘My God, this is the new Judy Garland!’ She was tremendously musical, and knew she wanted to be a singer,” after her first audition for the school. Unfortunately she herself felt that she was forced to leave for ‘not applying herself’ but Sylvia stated that she would never expel her. “I feel sad that Amy thought she’d been expelled. I would never have expelled her.” In 2012 the theatre school offered a full scholarship in Amy’s name in memory of her.

2. In 2008 the singer Bryan Adams wrote a song dedicated to Amy before she died. He wrote ‘Flower Grown Wild’ and made it about the dangers of drug taking. He hoped that this might have helped her get over her drug habit.

3. Amy was a huge fan of animals, she had as many as 11 cats at one point. A source told the ‘Daily Mirror’ that she wanted to leave all her money to a cats home as a sign of rebellion

4. Amy did not always want to be a singer. In 2007 she revealed in an interview she wanted to be one of the waitresses on roller-skates like the ones she’d seen in the film ‘American Graffiti’

5. Amy’s favourite alcoholic drink was called the ‘Rickstasy’. It contained 3 parts vodka, 1 part Southern Comfort, 1 part banana liqueur and 1 part Baileys

6. Amy’s favourite song was by Carole King- ‘So Far Away’

7. She didn’t see herself as a style icon to the world. Despite her iconic hair and black eye makeup she didn’t want to influence fashion in any way. She stated that she dresses as if she was still in the 50’s

8. The dress that Amy Winehouse wore at her wedding was supposed to raise £100,000 at a charity auction. However it was stolen from her home.

9. The song ‘Rehab’ was written completely by accident. Amy was walking down the street with the producer of her previous album and came out with the famous line of the song. Her producer then asked who wrote it and she replied with no one. He then asked her to write the whole song. She did so in under 10 minutes.