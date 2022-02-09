Brian May makes an appearance at the performance of We Will Rock You at the Kings Theatre, Southsea last night. Picture: Habibur Rahman

19 best photos from Brian May's surprise appearance at Kings Theatre in Southsea

BRIAN May made a surprise appearance on stage at the Kings Theatre last night.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:38 pm

The Queen guitarist joined in with a performance of the We Will Rock You musical at the venue in Southsea.

Audiences were wowed by the unexpected appearance of Mr May.

He performed a guitar solo during his time on stage.

MORE: Audience members at the the Kings Theatre in Southsea erupt with applause as Queen legend Brian May performs surprise solo at We Will Rock You

If you missed out on the performance last night, here are our best photos.

You can see them in our galley below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Brian May

Brian May makes an appearance at the performance of We Will Rock You at the Kings Theatre, Southsea last night. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

2. Brian May

Brian May makes an appearance at the performance of We Will Rock You at the Kings Theatre, Southsea last night. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

3. Brian May

Brian May makes an appearance at the performance of We Will Rock You at the Kings Theatre, Southsea last night. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

4. Brian May

Brian May makes an appearance at the performance of We Will Rock You at the Kings Theatre, Southsea last night. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
SouthseaBrian MayKings TheatreQueenPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 5