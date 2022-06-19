The school music festival at Swanmore College, which took place yesterday, saw locals singing along to the musicians and basking in the sunshine.

Martin Kemp was among the celebrities who performed.

Events did not go without a hitch though, as footage showed Tinchy Stryder’s set collapsing on top of him during a performance.

This was only temporary though, as Stryder was able to finish his set to his joyous fans.

Here are 22 photos of everything that happened at Swanfest.

Make sure to click through all the pages, to see if you can spot yourself.

1. Swanfest Pictured - Oliver Ricketts, 8 and Rhys Ricketts, 12, from Waltham Chase, enjoying the foam pit. Photos by Alex Shute.

2. Swanfest Tinchy Stryder on stage at Swanmore College's Swanfest - June 18, 2022

3. Swanfest Pictured - Oli, Ed, Will and Archie of the Toucans getting ready to perform Saturday afternoon. Photos by Alex Shute.

4. Swanfest Pictured - Youngsters enjoying the entertainment on offer. Photos by Alex Shute.