Locals descended on Swanmore College on Saturday afternoon to see a host of local and A List performers, including Tinchy Strider and Martin Kemp. Pictured - Locals Sophia Harding, 15, Anastacia Kolarovska 14, Taya Rogers 15 and Imogen Reynolds 15, enjoying the bands perform. Photos by Alex Shute

22 incredible photos showing the action from Swanfest which saw Tinchy Stryder and Martin Kemp perform at Swanmore College in Hampshire

CROWDS descended on Swanfest to see A-list performers and enjoy the action.

By Freddie Webb
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 12:29 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 12:34 pm

The school music festival at Swanmore College, which took place yesterday, saw locals singing along to the musicians and basking in the sunshine.

Martin Kemp was among the celebrities who performed.

Events did not go without a hitch though, as footage showed Tinchy Stryder’s set collapsing on top of him during a performance.

This was only temporary though, as Stryder was able to finish his set to his joyous fans.

Here are 22 photos of everything that happened at Swanfest.

Make sure to click through all the pages, to see if you can spot yourself.

1. Swanfest

Pictured - Oliver Ricketts, 8 and Rhys Ricketts, 12, from Waltham Chase, enjoying the foam pit. Photos by Alex Shute.

Photo: Alex Shute

2. Swanfest

Tinchy Stryder on stage at Swanmore College's Swanfest - June 18, 2022

Photo: Sarah Standing

3. Swanfest

Pictured - Oli, Ed, Will and Archie of the Toucans getting ready to perform Saturday afternoon. Photos by Alex Shute.

Photo: Alex Shute

4. Swanfest

Pictured - Youngsters enjoying the entertainment on offer. Photos by Alex Shute.

Photo: Alex Shute

