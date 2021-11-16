Adele’s highly anticipated album ‘30’ will be released later this week and the star has already given fans a sneak peak at what's in store.

The release will mark six years since her last album, ‘25’.

Adele’s launch single for the album, ‘Easy on Me’, has topped the singles charts for the last four weeks, beating Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Shivers’.

Adele was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for CBS special 'Adele: One Night Only' where she debuted her new album '30'.

Here is everything we know about Adele's new album 30:

When will it be released?

The new album named ‘30’ will be released this Friday.

Adele announced the new album on her social media accounts on October 13 this year.

The pop sensation spoke about the album in a statement as she said: ‘I’ve learnt a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way.

‘I’ve shed many layers, but also wrapped myself in new ones.

‘Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again.

‘I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt so peaceful in my life.

‘And so I’m ready to finally put this album out.’

The singer then added that creating the album was the ‘ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.’

The announcement of ‘30’ came after billboards and projections in London, Tokyo, Dubai, Paris and the US were seen by fans with the number '30' on them.

The projections were found on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Amsterdam's Nemo museum and many other tourist hotspots.

It will be available at 12.01am on all streaming platforms on Friday.

What is the track list?

‘30’ will feature 12 songs and three bonus tracks on the deluxe edition.

Adele told Rolling Stone that the track list is in chronological order of her experiences.

The track list is as follows:

1. ‘Strangers by Nature’

2. ‘Easy on Me’

3. ‘My Little Love’

4. ‘Cry Your Heart Out’

5. ‘Oh My God’

6. ‘Can I Get It’

7. ‘I Drink Wine’

8. ‘All Night Parking interlude’ (with Erroll Garner)

9. ‘Woman Like Me’

10.‘Hold On’

11. ‘To Be Loved’

12. ‘Love Is a Game’

Bonus tracks:

13. ‘Wild Wild West’

14. ‘Can’t Be Together’

15. ‘Easy on Me’ (with Chris Stapleton)

What will the album be about?

Adele has openly said that her album was inspired by her recent divorce to ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

The singer and charity CEO married in 2018 and they share a son together called Angelo.

They separated in 2019 when Adele filed for divorce.

Adele shared with Oprah Winfrey on her CBS two-hour interview and concert 'Adele: One Night Only' that the divorce led to 'terrifying anxiety attacks' which prompted the singer to adopt an exercise regime which saw the star lose 100lbs in two years.

On the show, Adele performed a selection of songs from the new album at Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory.

The singer showcased new songs ‘I Drink Wine’, ‘Love Is a Game’ and ‘Hold On’ for a celebrity filled audience that included pop star Lizzo and actor James Corden.

Adele said in the interview with Oprah: 'I've been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one.

‘From a very young age I promised myself that, when I had kids, we'd stay together and I tried for a really, really long time.’

She later went on to mention that she still loves her ex-husband but she is not 'in love' with him anymore.

The pair continue to co-parent their son and she credited Simon Konecki for 'saving her life' after she became famous.

The album will be a deep insight into her divorce and she has previously said that she hopes the album will explain her choice to leave the marriage to her son.

Will there be an album tour?

Adele has announced that she will be doing a live performance called 'An Audience with Adele’ on November 21 on ITV.

She will also be performing two headline shows at London's Hyde Park on July 1 and July 2 next year.

There has been no mention of a full album tour yet for fans but the singer told Rolling Stone: “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff.

“I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared and I don’t want to get COVID, either.”

