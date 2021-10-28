The shows will be Adele's first performances in five years.

Adele has announced that she will return to the UK for two live shows next year, following the release of her new album, 30, which will be released next month.

The singer has not performed a live show since 2017 but will be back at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, in London in the summer of 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about the shows:

What is the British Summer Time Festival?

The British Summer Time festival is an annual music festival that is staged in Hyde Park, London.

The event started in 2013 and is presented by American Express.

There are numerous artists that perform during the festival, which will be spread out over two weekends next year.

Other artists that are set to perform next year include Elton John, Pearl Jam and Duran Duran.

The British Summer Time festival was cancelled in 2020, where artists such as Taylor Swift and Little Mix were due to perform, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It was also then cancelled in 2021.

When will Adele be performing?

Adele has announced that she will be doing two shows at the festival in 2022.

The shows will be held on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 next summer.

How can I get tickets?

Fans can sign up at adele.com now to access the presale.

Social media users reported that the singers website had crashed due to the presale, which went live at 8am this morning.

The site is back up and running now.

The presale will begin at 10am on Thursday, October 28.

American Express card members can access presale tickets from 10am on Friday, October 29.

The general sale will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 30.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices for Adele at Hyde Park are as follows:

General admission- £90.45

Primary entry- £111.85

Diamond VIP experience- £379.95

VIP terrace- £434.95

Ultimate bar diamond and ultimate terrace- £579.95

When will Adele's new album be released?

Adele's fourth studio album, 30, will be released on November 19.

The debut single for the album, “Easy on Me” is currently number one in the UK and has set a new record for first-week chart sales.

The record was previously held by Ed Sheeran's song, “Shape of You”.

