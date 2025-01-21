Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Road to the Oscars continues to hot up after the announcement of this year’s BAFTA nominees.

But for those looking to have an early flutter ahead of the ‘British Oscars,’ a number of bookies have already made their selections - so far.

Here’s what the current betting odds are in January regarding the nominees for the BAFTA Awards this year.

It would almost be a week ago since the nominees for the 2025 BAFTA Film awards were announced, and bookies have already made their choices who are the favourites to win big.

One of the biggest award ceremonies as part of the Road to the Oscars, the BAFTAs usually give a clear indication as to who could pick up what at the Academy Awards, still scheduled to take place on March 2 2025.

Pictures that have picked up the Best Film award have gone on to earn the coveted Best Film at the Oscars, with previous winners The Shape of Water, 12 Years a Slave and Nomadland all scooping awards at the ‘British Oscars’ and going to to garner success at the American event months later.

But who are emerging as the favourites to win at this year’s event held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 16 2025? Gambling.com, who know a thing or two about betting odds, have had a look around some of the UK’s biggest gambling websites to pull out an average of who people are seemingly putting their money on.

So if you fancied a theatrical flutter this season, read on to find out who is in contention to win an award, according to the bookmakers.

BAFTA Awards 2025 - current betting odds

Best Film

No surprises to see that the WWII film, The Brutalist, is considered the favourite to pick up the Best Film award, but bookies do think that Conclave is the favourite to topple it during the ceremony this year.

Golden Globe-winner Emilia Perez and 2024 Oscar-favourite Anora come in second a third, while Bob Dylan’s biopic starring Timothee Chalamet is an outside bet for the award at 12/1

The Brutalist - 11/8

Conclave - 6/4

Emilia Perez - 3/1

Anora - 6/1

A Complete Unknown - 12/1

Best Director

No shocker here either: The Brutalist's Brady Corbet leads the pack at 4/6, with his bold WWII drama positioning him as the odds-on favourite for Best Director. Sean Baker (Anora) is hot on his heels at 2/1, thanks to his intimate, visually stunning work, while Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez) brings some strong momentum at 3/1.

Edward Berger (Conclave), whose sharp direction has received rave reviews, is at 5/1 but still seen as an outside contender. Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two) may have lost some steam with his 8/1 odds, while Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) rounds out the field at 12/1.

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) - 4/6

Sean Baker (Anora) - 2/1

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez) - 3/1

Edward Berger (Conclave) - 5/1

Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two) - 8/1

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) - 12/1

Best Actress

Demi Moore (The Substance) looks unstoppable in the Best Actress category, sitting as the favourite at 10/11. Her gripping, transformative performance has garnered widespread acclaim and a Golden Globe to kick off 2025 with.

Close behind is Mikey Madison (Anora) at 13/8, riding a wave of critical love. Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) is solidly in third at 3/1 but feels like more of a long shot for now. Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez) is still generating buzz at 6/1, though it feels like she might fall short this year, while Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun) and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) round out the field at 8/1 and 10/1, respectively.

Demi Moore (The Substance) - 10/11

Mikey Madison (Anora) - 13/8

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) - 3/1

Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez) - 6/1

Saorise Ronan (The Outrun) - 8/1

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) - 10/1

Best Actor

The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody stands firm as the frontrunner for Best Actor, with even odds following his career-defining performance. Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) comes in at 6/4, proving to be a strong challenger. Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) continues to captivate audiences but sits third at 5/2.

Hugh Grant (Heretic) and Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) are on the fringes at 4/1 and 8/1, respectively, while Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) looks like a long shot at 12/1 despite some buzz earlier in the season.

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) - Evens

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) - 6/4

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) - 5/2

Hugh Grant (Heretic) - 4/1

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) - 8/1

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) - 12/1

Best Supporting Actor

It’s Kieran Culkin’s category to lose, with the Succession star dominating at 1/2 for his role in A Real Pain. Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) sits at 3/1, still very much in the conversation, while Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) is at 5/1, a strong but unlikely contender.

Further back, Yura Borisov (Anora) sits at 7/1, with Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing) and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) trailing at 8/1 and 10/1, respectively.

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) - 1/2

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) - 3/1

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) - 5/1

Yura Borisov (Anora) - 7/1

Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing) - 8/1

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) - 10/1

Best Supporting Actress

After winning a Golden Globe for her role earlier this month, Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) is dominating this category with 1/3 odds, reflecting her star-making turn. Ariana Grande (Wicked) is the only real threat at 5/2, her performance generating serious buzz. Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl) is an outside contender at 4/1.

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Selena Gomez (Emilia Perez) round out the field with less favourable odds of 8/1, 10/1, and 12/1, respectively.

Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) - 1/3

Ariana Grande (Wicked) - 5/2

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl) - 4/1

Isabella Rossilini (Conclave) - 8/1

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist) - 10/1

Selena Gomez (Emilia Perez) - 12/1

