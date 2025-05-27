BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills to Headline ‘The Shipyard’ stage at Southampton International Boat Show 2025

Returning from 19-28 September, the soundtrack to the UK’s biggest marine festival will be provided by The Shipyard, with ten full days of music and entertainment planned, all included with a show ticket.

Scott, who DJ’ed on Radio 1 for 18 years, is now a firm favourite with Radio 2 audiences, presenting its flagship breakfast show. Known for his infectious energy and quick wit, he’s also a familiar face with fans of Eurovision and Strictly Come Dancing.

“I can’t wait to bring the party to the South coast!” said Scott. “Having grown up in Hampshire, I know that the Southampton International Boat Show is iconic, so I’m buzzing to be part of it this year. I used to go as a kid, so it’s a real honour. I look forward to seeing everybody at The Shipyard where I’ll play loads of songs you can dance and sing along to. We will have a great time… See you there!”

Scott will take to the stage at 7.30 pm on Saturday, 20 September, following a packed day of live music, featuring rising teen star Nevaeh, a powerhouse who has already graced the Wembley stage, and party band Majestix, known for their high-energy, genre-blending covers.

The Shipyard music programme has been curated in collaboration with The GiG, a renowned platform for emerging artists and exciting live performances. From rising stars to high-energy tribute acts, The GiG brings an eclectic and diverse lineup to this year’s vibrant festival area of the show.

Other acts set to take to the stage at Britain’s biggest boat show include rising star Carley Varley, singer-songwriter Alex Francis, The Voice UK semi-finalist Jordan Phillips, acoustic soul band The Mysteries, funk-filled favourites Number 7, and swinging 60s rock ‘n’ roll band The Get Back Beats.

On the final Saturday of the show (27 September), fans can enjoy a double bill of iconic tribute acts with Elton John Tribute – Are You Ready For Love and Flash as Queen. Charles Mark Duke will channel the Rocket Man himself with a glittering performance of Elton’s greatest hits. Flash, meanwhile, will deliver Freddie Mercury’s powerful vocals, searing guitar solos, and all the legendary hits from Queen. Both acts are guaranteed to delight Shipyard audiences with iconic sing-alongs and extraordinary performances.

Check out the Southampton International Boat Show website for the full Shipyard lineup.

As the largest event of its kind in the UK, the Southampton International Boat Show brings together the best in boating and watersports while creating a festival atmosphere.

