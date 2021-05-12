Beats and Swing announce their line-up for Victorious Festival 2021 with Krafty Kuts, FooR, Reggae Roast, Crystal Tides, Grant Sharkey and more

The Electric Swing Circus at Wickham Festival, 2018. They are playing on the Beats & Swing stage at Victorious Festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Standing (180618-3456)

Beats and Swing will only be there for Saturday and Sunday this year, but promoter and B&S mainman Luke Fuller promises to put on a non-stop party.

Mixing touring and local acts and DJ sets, the bill includes Krafty Kuts, FooR, Reggae Roast feat. Natty Campbell, Electric Swing Circus, MC Xander, Madame Electrifie and Emptifish.

They’ll be joined by Crystal Tides, Grant Sharkey, Neptune Girls, Chris Vaux, Joe Publik, Wren, Slick Minded Individuals, Tom Mayhem, Soul 45, Tom Bryan, Johnny Valentine Shbaz, Prince Brandon and Tonic Music.

They also have a set from Idol State, the latest incarnation of the band formerly known as Paradise Club and Kassassin Street.

Luke says: ‘I got a phone call a month ago, and it was: “Crack on.” I've spent the last month programming for Victorious and trying not to get my hopes up, but it's great to be able to announce this.

‘I wanted to be positive – the whole idea of this line-up is party vibes: positive, positive, positive – we've all been through a hell of a year, there's not a lot you can't dance to on that bill!

‘It's always a mixed bag on there – a few new names for us, (Lord John Russell landlord and DJ) Chris Vaux – he did a lot for keeping spirits up early in lockdown and doing his PO5itivity thing on the roof of the pub, so I wanted to give him a nod.

‘Krafty Kuts was booked for last year, he's right up there as far as I'm concerned.

‘I'm really pleased to get him onboard, I just want it to be about the party.’

They are also rejoined by the charity, Tonic: Music for Mental Health as sponsors.